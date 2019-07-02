Miley Cyrus Performs As Ashley O And More At Glasto 2019!

The Glastonbury Music Festival went down over the weekend and Miley Cyrus did not come to play!

Miley recently appeared as fictional pop star Ashley O on the Netflix series "Black Mirror," and she decided to bring the character to life at Glastonbury!

Miley Cyrus actually came out at Glastonbury as Ashley O & performed on a roll, what an icon pic.twitter.com/IxCsKAsIMn — ✨Michaela✨ (@Xmichaela_eveX) June 30, 2019

Not only that but she also brought Lil Nas X and her dad on stage to perform Old Town Road!