Miley Cyrus Performs As Ashley O And More At Glasto 2019!
Miley Cyrus performs as "Black Mirror's" Ashley O at Glastonbury
July 2, 2019
The Glastonbury Music Festival went down over the weekend and Miley Cyrus did not come to play!
Miley recently appeared as fictional pop star Ashley O on the Netflix series "Black Mirror," and she decided to bring the character to life at Glastonbury!
Miley Cyrus actually came out at Glastonbury as Ashley O & performed on a roll, what an icon pic.twitter.com/IxCsKAsIMn— ✨Michaela✨ (@Xmichaela_eveX) June 30, 2019
Not only that but she also brought Lil Nas X and her dad on stage to perform Old Town Road!