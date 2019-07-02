Miley Cyrus Performs As Ashley O And More At Glasto 2019!

July 2, 2019
Amanda Casey

The Glastonbury Music Festival went down over the weekend and Miley Cyrus did not come to play!

Miley recently appeared as fictional pop star Ashley O on the Netflix series "Black Mirror," and she decided to bring the character to life at Glastonbury!

Not only that but she also brought Lil Nas X and her dad on stage to perform Old Town Road!

