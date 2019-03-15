Looking For Love? Try The Jersey Shore!

MTV drops teaser for "Double Shot at Love" with Jersey Shore's Pauly D and Vinny

March 15, 2019
Amanda Casey
Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D walking on the red carpet at The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY on August 20, 2018. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

We have seen so many different dating shows over the years. But none quite like this!

While several members of the original Jersey Shore cast coupled up, or are in the process of uncoupling, these two studs remain single.

So why not start a dating show?

For some reason thsi reminds me of "A Chance at Love" from VH1 back in the day.

Check out the trailer for yourself!

