Looking For Love? Try The Jersey Shore!
MTV drops teaser for "Double Shot at Love" with Jersey Shore's Pauly D and Vinny
March 15, 2019
We have seen so many different dating shows over the years. But none quite like this!
While several members of the original Jersey Shore cast coupled up, or are in the process of uncoupling, these two studs remain single.
So why not start a dating show?
For some reason thsi reminds me of "A Chance at Love" from VH1 back in the day.
Check out the trailer for yourself!