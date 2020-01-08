Must Love Dog: He's Ready To Date

6 months after the death of Beth Chapman, Dog The Bounty Hunter says he's ready to find love again. In a new interview with Radar Online, Dog reveals that he is ready to start dating. Recently, his daughter, Baby Lyssa, accused him of not only having a girlfriend, but dating Beth's longtime assistant. See the tweet below:

If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) January 7, 2020

Although Dog, aka Duane Chapman, stands by his claim that this assistant is just a friend, he does say that he is "very lonely" and feels like meeting someone will help him to move on with his life. He said "I have to find a way to move on. I’m so lonely right now. I’m just really lonely.”

Duane says in the interview that he will probably never get married again but that he will "have a girlfriend by his side."

I can't imagine the pain of losing Beth, but I do hope Dog finds love again.

