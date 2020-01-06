My Fav Part of Golden Globes: Joaquin Phoenix And His Speech

After such an incredible performance in Joker, it's no surprise that his acceptance speech for that role be just as special.

Not only did Joaquin go off on Hollywood, but his real emotion, especially at one point in particular, gave me all the feels while watching his speech.

My favorite part was when he tried to shout out his girlfriend, Rooney Mara.

All he can squeak out after her name is "I love you," while choking back tears. So adorable.

I also feel the need to mention that I just saw Joker for the first time last week and have already watched it 7 or 8 times. I highly recommend the film!