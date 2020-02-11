He Looks Just Like His Father, It's Shocking

Steve Irwin won the hearts of millions around the world as the vibrant TV host of "The Crocodile Hunter."

His tragic passing in 2006 left his two young children without their father.

But this new photo is showing just how much he is still with them.

Steve's now 16-year-old son, Robert Irwin, has been following in his father's footsteps with a shared love for nature and all the animals in it!

In this recent picture, Robert is seen cuddling with a Koala, and it can't go without being noticed just how strikingly Robert resembles his late father.