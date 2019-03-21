Brad? Check! Leo? Check! New trailer? Check!

The newest Tarantino movie is almost here! Once Upon a Time in Hollywood! We finally get a look with the teaser trailer.

The movie is described on IMDB as "A faded TV actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles."

We do know that the story somehow relates to Sharon Tate and the Manson family. Check out the trailer below: