Nicole Kidman vs. a Tarantula
Nicole Kidman is a super mom saving her kids from a tarantula!
August 1, 2018
Sometimes as a mom, you have to do things you don't want to. Wether it's clearing legos out of the toilet or cleaning up after someone gets sick, Mom is always here to save the day.
But for Nicole Kidman, things got serious when her kids came screaming about a spider that turned out to be a tarantula!! I have newfound respect for that woman!
Check out her Instagram post here:
House guest! Catch and release…spider released unharmed and healthy ❤️Happy Sunday
