No Conversation Hearts This Year!

The classic Valentine's day candy, Sweethearts Conversation Hearts, will be m.i.a. on shelves this holiday season.

The conversation hearts first made an appearance in 1866 before parent company, Necco, bought Sweethearts Co.

This past summer, Necco announced that they would be closing their doors and their brands went up for sale, including the Sweethearts Conversation Hearts!

Spangler candy company came through in the clutch and purchased the Valentine confection. However, even with half a year ahead of them to get it done, that is not nearly enough time to prepare the 8 billion conversation hearts in time for the Valentine's rush this year.

The good news is that they will be back next year.

In the meantime, I guess we have to find another way to share sweet messages with our crushes!