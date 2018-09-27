Ohio Fashion Week, Cleveland

Usually when thinking about fashion, certain cities come to mind. Paris. New York. Los Angeles. But this past weekend, it was all about fashion talent in the midwest, and man do we have a lot of it!!

The message of the night was definitely about diversity in fashion. And designers across the globe are starting to get it by creating clothes for all shapes and sizes. Models definitely helped to back that up. All races, sizes, and ages were represented in the lineup! Let me show you some of my fav looks from the evening.

Photographer, Alex Belisle, gives us a look at some interesting faces!

Personality was also on showcase.

Now, let's talk about the clothes! We had everything! The show started with the Celeb Walk for RJ Luna. If you want to relive the show as if you were there, check out this albumfeaturing photos from Alex Belisle Photography.

They even let me walk! This was a shot we took after the show in my RJ Luna Dress, custom!!!!

My absolute favorite model of the night was a lady named Victoria Brown. She had the most fierce walk I have ever seen!!

Just look at the amazing diversity!!

I have to give a special shout out to two of my favs from the celeb walk as well. Jami Kinton and Logan Broadbent are by far one of my fav couples of all time. Logan was slightly apprehensive before walking, but like with everything else in their lives, together they conquered the runway!

A massively huge shout to to Jackie Bertolette. Not only does she put on Ohio Fashion Week's Cleveland event, she is also the designer behind RJ Luna and the editor for Haute Ohio Magazine.

