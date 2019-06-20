Hey Painesville, You're Getting A Chipotle!

Painesville City is already the home to Party in the Park, La Mexicana, and many other great attractions. Now, they're getting a Chipotle!

The Veterans Affairs building at the corner of Richmond Street and Jackson Street is set to be demolished and in it's place, we're getting a brand spanking new Chipotle!

Fences are already up and tear down of the old building is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 24th.

The City of Painesville may have had a not so great reputation in the past. But things are changing. New businesses are popping up all the time.

Some places you HAVE to go to while in the city include Local Tavern's Fish Bar. The food is delicious and they frequently have live music. It's pretty much the place to be.

Another cool business that is a somewhat recent addition is the Eastern Revival Skate Shop.

Not only do they have a fun and friendly staff, but they also have everything you need to skateboard! Their iconic building at 216 Main Street is more than just beautiful to look at. Pop in and gear up.

Did I mention that the City has a skate park just down the hill from the skate shop to try out your new gear?

And the City itself is constantly improving old events and adding new ones. Party in the Park went through a recent transformation when adding some fresh blood to it's board as well as adding some localism with new hosts and artists.

First Friday events are a fun casual Friday night out giving you a different theme each month.

The Friday car cruise is also a staple of the community entertainment scene. The church on the green even sells hot dogs and chips, etc.

The entire environment in Painesville City is becoming more and more geared towards it's younger residents, both young parents, millenials and teens alike. Not to mention the college population of Lake Erie College.

And in keeping with that trend, we will now have a Chipotle. Personally, I'm thrilled. My request? Free guac for the grand opening!

I am beyond excited to see what else we have in store for the future. With several open buildings available, including on the historic Main Street, there is a lot of potential for future businesses looking to get in early and hit the ground running.