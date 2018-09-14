Is Paris Hilton startin' somethin' with Kim K??
Paris Hilton appears to shade Kim Kardashian in new posts!
Is Paris Hilton trying to throw shade at Kim Kardashian??? Many fans seem to think so, including myself. Take a look at the evidence below.
First, Kim posts this photo to promote her new Cherry Blossom line for KKW Beauty.
My new -- @kkwbeauty Classic Blossom Collection -- is almost here and is inspired by my love for the pretty pink-colored Cherry Blossom trees (Chi’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed!) -- The collection includes a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, 3 blushes, 8 lipsticks and 3 lip liners in shades of pretty pinks and berries -- So excited for you guys to get this beautiful collection !
THEN, Paris Hilton posts this:
Love these photos I shot last year with the incredibly talented @BrendanForbes. -- #iconic --
I can see the similarities between the two photos but to say that Kim is copying Paris from a shoot she did last year is absurd. Whose radar is Paris even on anymore? Anyone? Anyone?
Apparantly that wasn't enough because then Paris posted this:
Noone will question the fact that Paris Hilton had the first popular reality show. But, Kim K is the QUEEN of reality television. PERIOD!!! Want to debate me? Take a look at the following:
Paris Hilton's measly 9.6 million followers doesn't even compare to Kim's 117 million. So who's the undisputed Queen of Reality Television? Obviously even Kim didn't feel the need to respond because we all know it's her!