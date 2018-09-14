Is Paris Hilton startin' somethin' with Kim K??

Is Paris Hilton trying to throw shade at Kim Kardashian??? Many fans seem to think so, including myself. Take a look at the evidence below.

First, Kim posts this photo to promote her new Cherry Blossom line for KKW Beauty.

THEN, Paris Hilton posts this:

I can see the similarities between the two photos but to say that Kim is copying Paris from a shoot she did last year is absurd. Whose radar is Paris even on anymore? Anyone? Anyone?

Apparantly that wasn't enough because then Paris posted this:

#TheOG ✨--✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Sep 13, 2018 at 1:20pm PDT

Noone will question the fact that Paris Hilton had the first popular reality show. But, Kim K is the QUEEN of reality television. PERIOD!!! Want to debate me? Take a look at the following:

Paris Hilton's measly 9.6 million followers doesn't even compare to Kim's 117 million. So who's the undisputed Queen of Reality Television? Obviously even Kim didn't feel the need to respond because we all know it's her!