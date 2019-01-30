Pat Catan's closing!!!

Pat Catan's will be closing all Ohio stores. So where will we get all of our random craft supplies now?

In February of 2016, Michael's Craft Stores purchased Pat Catan's.

Now, three years later, the major retailer has decided to close down 32 stores, including all Ohio locations and some in surrounding states.

But don't worry my crafters, quilters, scrapbookers and all other lovers of Pat Catan's.

Some of your local locations may actually be reopening as Michael's locations.

As far as employees go, Michael's said in a press release, “We are committed to providing opportunities for all impacted team members and are working closely with our staff and the local communities to help manage through this transition."

I am personally so sad to see my Pat catan's location in Painesville close their doors. Hoping for a Michael's to take it's place so I at least have somewhere close by to get my crafting supplies.

The next time my son says, "Mom, I need a foam cylinder" I am going to need to have somewhere to go!