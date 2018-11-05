Pete Davidson addresses Ariana Grande breakup

It's been hard not to get emotionally involved with these two.

The quick engagement, the matching tattoos, the public displays of affection. Even though you may have claimed to want to puke, you know a tiny part of you was wishing you had some Pete and Ariana type love in your life.

When their relationship dramatically ended out of nowhere, a lot of us were feeling a bit confused, sad and wanting to know what was going to happen next.

After a couple of not so nice internet interactions between the two, Pete finally addressed the ending of the relationship in a very respectful and loving way.

Check out the clip below.