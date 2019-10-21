Photo of Starfish With "Booty" May Prove Patrick is Real!

It is not uncommon while snorkling or scuba diving to come upon a starfish. But this one could give Kim K, J-Lo or Nikki Minaj a run for their money!

A Twitter user posted this photo of a starfish found at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, CA.

Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today -- pic.twitter.com/NwF0xYabHQ — あかり(AKARI) (@Babyshoujo) June 30, 2019

While the idea of a big butted starfish is absolutely hilarious, and also relatable, Marine Biologists have confirmed that that beautiful posterior is not, in fact, a booty.

It turns out that the lovely lady lumps are actually just his/her insides slumping down to that part of the body, the arms.

Bummer!