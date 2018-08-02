Ohio is getting a theme park bigger than Disney!

We are so lucky here in Ohio to already have two of the countries most popular amusement parks, Kings Island and Cedar Point. But now, developers are bringing a new amusement park to the Columbus area that could be bigger than Disney!!!

The park is planned for Sunbury, OH, just outside of Columbus. Why another park in Ohio? Well park president, David Glimcher says that Ohio is "the center of the universe!" I can't disagree with him. And with this new 350 acre park, it will only be more true.

Along with coasters and your other favorite park attractions, Planet Oasis will also feature rock walls, virtual reality, sand beaches (yes, in Columbus), snowboarding, skydiving, a salt water lake, shopping and so so much more!!

While I'm ready to hop in the car and head down now, they are not set to break ground on the park until December of this year. However, they are predicting that parts of the park could be open as early as 2019!