Psychic Connection Between Mother and Daughter Proven

We all feel a special type of connection with our children. But, I never knew just how strong mine was, until last weekend.

It was Saturday night. I was just getting in the car to head home. Of course my number one preset on my car radio is Q104.

At that moment, 21 Pilots "Ride" was playing. I found myself singing along happily and then I started thinking of my daughter, Mia. She was on her way to Disney with her choir group from school. So I texted her a link to the song.

Next thing I know she texts me back "THAT IS SO CRAZY!"

Then, boom, my phone starts ringing.

Me: Hello?

Mia: Why is it that I'm sitting here at dinner with my classmate singing the song Ride and you send me a link to the exact song I am singing?

Me: No way!

Mia: (Puts phone on speaker) Tell my mom what we were just singing when she texted me.

Friend in background: 'Ride'

Me: That is insane!

Mia: I know, right? Okay, gotta go Mom. Bye! Love you!

Me: Love you too, kid.

I swear, that is one of the craziest things I have ever had happen as a mother. But I honestly felt so good about it. Like, wow, we really are connected to our children.

What are the odds of that even happening?

It's not like it was a recent song. I just love the way the universe works!