Publicity Stunt? My theory on Cardi B and Offset

Many people are speculating that Cadri B's break up with Baby daddy, Offset, is just a publicity stunt. The two have albums that are about to come out. It's not that far fetched of a theory. But I have a better one. Let's take a look back at the relationship for a moment.

Let's go back to December, 2016 when Cardi teased the collab with Offset on the song "Lick". It was around this time that rumors began to fly about the two hooking up.

Video of Cardi B Feat. Offset &quot;Lick&quot; (WSHH Exclusive - Official Music Video)

Around the time of this Super Bowl date and Valentine's Day, Cardi and Offset started to be seen together more, and Cardi is even seen referring to Offset as her boo or bae.

In March of 2017, Cardi did an interview with "Fader" where they tried to get her to open up about the relationship by asking her what it's like to date a guy from Atlanta. Her response was "I'm not going to say that I'm dating a guy from Atlanta." So there was that. But why play coy if it was pretty much already out there? Again, some would say it was for promotion. I still beg to differ.

By July, 2017, their love was on full display when Offset bought Cardi a $60k chain!!

Video of Offset buys his Bae Cardi B a NEW chain

In October of 2017, Offset went all out, displaying his love for Cardi on her birthday on Instagram. Litle did we know, they were actually married already at this point.

Although, throughout the course of the month of October, there were a lot of rumors swirling around as well as a few vague social media posts leading people to believe the pair were done for. Then Cardi cleared up those break up rumors by explaing that they were on a brief break because she though Offset had taken her...... blanket???

Reasons why me and Offset got into it ...I think he stoled my purple blanket --but it wasn’t him so I’m still looking for the suspect — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 22, 2017

By the end of the month of October, Offset was on stage proposing to Cardi. Although, now knowing that they were already married, look how fake Cardi's reaction seemed.

Video of 3 Angles Of Offset Proposing To Cardi B Live On Stage @ Powerhouse Philly 2017 | Migos Culture 2 |

By December 2017, rumors began to swirl about Offset being unfaithful. By January 2018, a video surfaced with proof. The following few months are filled with pregnancy rumors, but not just for Cardi. A woman claims to be pregnant with Offset's baby. Offset even goes through getting tested for paternity only to have the woman later admit to have made up the whole thing. So basically, had he denied it all along, it would have blown over. But once a cheater always a cheater, unfortunately.

In April, 2018, Cardi finally announces her pregnancy with Offset's baby on SNL.

Video of Cardi B - Be Careful [SNL Performance>

We've been on a roller coaster ride ever since. For social Media, these two appear to be perfectly in love. Even all the way up until a couple days before their break up announcement.

But what is going to happen now??? Especially since Offset is already publicly admitting to missing Cardi, via Twitter..

Here's what I think. Yes, they both have albums coming out. Is all the drama good for publicity? Absolutely!! But we all have those friends on social media. The ones who love their man today and hate him tomorrow. The ones who are so in love on Monday and m.f.'ing their s.o. by Friday. All of their drama is always out there for everyone to see.

That is literally Cardi. She is 26 years old. What do most 26 year olds that you know do on social media? This is an age where we are so thirsty to know every detail. And artists can give it to us in the blink of an eye. No wait for a magazine article. No wait for a press conference. Literally, it's all in the palm of our hands now. I honestly do not believe that Cardi, Offset, or anyone in their team truly has the intelligence or wherewithall to actually plan out a publicity stunt like that. I really and truly belive that these two are just living their lives and we are all here to watch.