Amanda's Favorite Thing From Wonderstruck Festival 2019

As we deal with another snowy weekend in Northeast Ohio, I decided to take a look back at my favorite part from last year's Wonderstruck Festival, formerly Laurelive.

Q104 is blessed with the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of your favorite Q104 artists and bring you unique and original content, whether it be interviews, performances or whatever this was.

Take a look at Jack's "interview" with the brothers of AJR!

O-M-G!!! Jack is so funny!!! And yes, the brothers were in on it. But, boy was everyone hilarious. A little secret, about this video. While this interview was going on, we had a large crowd of listeners gathered around our tent. While Jack was merely pretending to have his phone die, it was actually my fully charged phone, a very sweet listener rushed to the front of the crowd to offer Jack her phone chord to charge!! How cute is that?

I hope you enjoyed this little flashback! Wonderstruck will be in Kirtland this year at Lakeland Community College.

Check out the lineup and get your tickets now!

Summer is coming! I promise!