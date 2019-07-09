Queer Eye's Johnathan helps former HS teacher in new season!

This reincarnation of Queer Eye has broadened it's spectrum and now the hosts are helping more people than ever before, including a former teacher of Johnathan Van Ness!!!

We have all had that teacher in school that we wanted to give a makeover to. Especially after watching Clueless. And in this season, Johnathan gets to do just that.

Video of Queer Eye: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

I'm not crying. You're crying! I can't magine how emotional this season is going to be if I am crying from a trailer. Netflix, help me!!