Queer Eye's Johnathan helps former HS teacher in new season!
Queer Eye is back with a new trailer for season 4!
July 9, 2019
This reincarnation of Queer Eye has broadened it's spectrum and now the hosts are helping more people than ever before, including a former teacher of Johnathan Van Ness!!!
We have all had that teacher in school that we wanted to give a makeover to. Especially after watching Clueless. And in this season, Johnathan gets to do just that.
I'm not crying. You're crying! I can't magine how emotional this season is going to be if I am crying from a trailer. Netflix, help me!!