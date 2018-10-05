Amanda's Real Life Ghost Story: Volume 2

It's always hard to lose a loved one. Many wish for a sign from beyond. I got one.

My Grandma Patty was an amazing woman. She taught 3rd grade for 30 plus years for Akron Public Schools. She had beautiful handwriting, you know, cursive. She could draw. She was the BEST cook! Her house was the place to go for every holiday, every birthday. Growing up in Connecticut, every vacation of my life was to Akron, OH to see her and my Grandpa Bob. You could see their house from 76 as you get to the exit and I would always get so excited and ask my mom to pull over on the highway so I could just run to them. I moved to Akron in High School. I remember when I got my license, all I did was drive to my grandparents house because I could see them whenever I wanted to. That house meant so much to not just me but our entire family.

When Grandma passed away, the family decided to sell it. It was devastating. Even more devastating was watching a new family move in and not take care of it in the same way. No beautiful flowers in the flower beds. They even painted the front door red! Red!!!! Like, what are you doing???

We tried getting everyone together after that at my Uncle's house up the road. Honestly, he's a major jerk so we started going to mom's house instead. November came along and everyone got together at Mom's for a birthday party for both my Uncle and my daughter. It was one of the first times since Grandma passed that we were all together and things started to feel a little normal.

We were sitting around the dining table, talking, laughing, doing exactly what we would have done at Grandma's. It felt good. Then suddenly, a familiar smell crept into the air. I remember opening packages from my grandparents and inhaling that smell, hoping it would stick to the inside of my sinuses. Mom says it's the smell of cigarettes and Downy. To me, it was the smell of Grandma's house. Everyone inside of the dining room at that moment slowly began to notice the smell. My Aunt Emily was the first one to verbally confirm it.

'Do you smell that?' she said. There was a warm feeling around us. I jumped up from the table and walked into the kitchen. The smell was gone. I stepped back into the dining room, the smell was back. My step father suggested that maybe my sister was sneaking smoking in her bedroom. I ran upstairs and flung open her bedroom door. There she was sitting on her bed watching a movie. No smoke. No candles. No nothing anywhere in the house. I ran back to the dining room and the smell was still there.

Sadly, the smell eventually dissipated. I think that having everyone back together like that, it summoned her. And her presence was definitely felt. I don't question where my grandmother is. Now I know, she's here. And when she wants me to feel her presence, she will make sure to do that.