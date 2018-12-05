Reese's Needs Your Help!

Some Reese's lover decked out their whole car in Reese's and now Reese's is trying to find them!

The car has been seen in cities like Nashville and is pretty impossible to miss.

Reese's even put up several billboards and they still can't find this car or it's owner!

5 billboards to find 1 Reese’s superfan. Yes, we really want to find this car owner. #NotSorry #ReesesCar pic.twitter.com/ylvxdOAbjt — REESE'S (@reeses) December 3, 2018

If you see it, let them know!