Condoleezza Rice As The Browns Next Head Coach?

Are the Browns really interested in interviewing Condi for coach?

November 19, 2018
Amanda Casey
Condoleezza Rice

Professor, Author, Pianist, Golfer, former U.S. Secretary of State & National Security Advisor and the next head coach for the Cleveland Browns?

News broke over the weekend that the Cleveland Browns want to interview the former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, for the position of Head Coach!

While I still can't tell if this was just some rumor started by Adam Schefter of ESPN to have a good chuckle, or if it was serious. Either way, it's an interesting concept. 

Here's the original post:

Here's what the Browns GM had to say:

And finally, Condi's response:

I think some of the responses were the best part of the story:

 

