Condoleezza Rice As The Browns Next Head Coach?

Professor, Author, Pianist, Golfer, former U.S. Secretary of State & National Security Advisor and the next head coach for the Cleveland Browns?

News broke over the weekend that the Cleveland Browns want to interview the former Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, for the position of Head Coach!

While I still can't tell if this was just some rumor started by Adam Schefter of ESPN to have a good chuckle, or if it was serious. Either way, it's an interesting concept.

Here's the original post:

Browns interested in interviewing Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job, source tells ESPN.https://t.co/cgxCUgbF8j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

Here's what the Browns GM had to say:

Statement from GM John Dorsey: pic.twitter.com/aQExOzX0ge — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2018

And finally, Condi's response:

And now Condoleezza Rice weighs in: pic.twitter.com/awmwBgrGla — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2018

I think some of the responses were the best part of the story:

When you hear the Browns are interested in interviewing Condoleezza Rice for their head coaching position



pic.twitter.com/OpHmDDG2KI — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) November 18, 2018

Condoleezza Rice responds to rumors of the Browns being interested in her as coach pic.twitter.com/OkI4OTNn7p — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) November 18, 2018

I don’t want to live in a world where Condoleezza Rice is head coach of the Cleveland Browns and Donald Trump is President. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 18, 2018

Look, is Condoleezza Rice going to get the #Browns HC job?



No.



But I'm definitely here amused at knowing she knows more about football than 99% of the people dismissing her on Twitter. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 18, 2018

List of people the Browns are interested in interviewing for the HC position



Condoleezza Rice

Harry Potter

Bugs Bunny

Johnny Manziel

Michael Scott

Bob Ross

Mr. Krabs

Pat McAfee

Denzel Washington

Lil Dicky

Hue Jackson

Michael Jackson

Bo Jackson

Amelia Earhart

The opossum — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) November 18, 2018