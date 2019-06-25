Rihanna Day Drinks With Seth Meyers And It's Hilarious

Seth Meyers hosts Rihanna and the silliness ensues

June 25, 2019
Amanda Casey

Seth Meyers hosted Rihanna for a fun segment that included some day drinking. The results? Absolutely hilarious. Watch here:

So after having watched this, you know how they say we tend to gain weight when we are in a happy relationship? Rihanna is happy!

And dayum, she is rocking her newly found curves. Makles me feel good about me! I guess I'm going to go buy some Fenty Lingerie now to look even more like RiRi!

