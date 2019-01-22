Royal Cover-Up For Phillip's Car Crash?

Last week, Prince Phillip was involved in a crash that was obviously his fault.

Now, one of the crash victims is suggesting that the Royal Police might be covering for the Prince.

She mentions how the Prince began checking on the passengers and that he was told not to. To me, that is normal.

No lawyer wants their client to admit guilt at a scene like that. However, some of the other things this woman says, while still showing loyalty to the rotal family, still seem a bit fishy.

Watch her interview below:

Video of Exclusive: Prince Philip Crash Victim on Why She&#039;s Upset With the Royals | This Morning

Do you think that they are trying to cover up this accident? What do you think the royals should do to make this right?