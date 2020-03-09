Russell Brand Speaks After Katy Perry Pregnancy Announcement

Is this Russell Brand's response to Katy Perry's pregnancy?

March 9, 2020
Amanda Casey
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: Russell Brand and Katy Perry attend the European Premiere of Arthur at Cineworld 02 on April 19, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

With the recent pregnancy announcement by ex-Katy Perry, Russell Brand has chosen a peculiar time to hop on Instagram and talk heartbreak.

Could this be in response?

Katy and Russell were married back in 2010. By December 2011, Russell and Katy were getting a divorce. A divorce that Russell asked for.

So why, now that he is married to someone else, is he choosing to hop on Instagram and talk about heartbreak, just days after Katy announced her pregnancy with current fiance, Orlando Bloom? Take a look for yourself below.

Has your heart ever been broken?

A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand) on

What do you think? Was this purposeful or a coincidence?

