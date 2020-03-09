Russell Brand Speaks After Katy Perry Pregnancy Announcement

With the recent pregnancy announcement by ex-Katy Perry, Russell Brand has chosen a peculiar time to hop on Instagram and talk heartbreak.

Could this be in response?

Katy and Russell were married back in 2010. By December 2011, Russell and Katy were getting a divorce. A divorce that Russell asked for.

So why, now that he is married to someone else, is he choosing to hop on Instagram and talk about heartbreak, just days after Katy announced her pregnancy with current fiance, Orlando Bloom? Take a look for yourself below.

Has your heart ever been broken? A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand) on Mar 5, 2020 at 1:01am PST

What do you think? Was this purposeful or a coincidence?