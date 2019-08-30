See Northern Lights from Ohio This Weekend

Something normally thought to be seen from the North Pole, could be making it's way to Ohio this weekend! Aurora borealis, also known as Northern Lights, are being predicted to be seen in our area as early as tonight, according to Cleveland 19 Meteorologist, Kelly Dobeck.

AURORA ALERT! A Geomagnetic storm could push solar winds towards Earth this weekend, which could make the aurora visible for the northern part of the U.S. pic.twitter.com/PqNuPV1Yxt — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) August 29, 2019

I will be outside trying to catch this phenomenon.