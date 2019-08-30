See Northern Lights from Ohio This Weekend

Northern Lights Could Be Visible In Ohio Starting Tonight

August 30, 2019
Amanda Casey

© Press Association

Categories: 
Local

Something normally thought to be seen from the North Pole, could be making it's way to Ohio this weekend! Aurora borealis, also known as Northern Lights, are being predicted to be seen in our area as early as tonight, according to Cleveland 19 Meteorologist, Kelly Dobeck.

I will be outside trying to catch this phenomenon.

Tags: 
northern lights
Ohio
aurora borealis
kelly dobeck
Cleveland 19