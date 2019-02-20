It's Rihanna's Birthday! But See What She Wore For Yours!
Google will tell you what Rihanna wore for YOUR birthday
February 20, 2019
Rihanna is 31 today!!! So to celebrate, lets see what she wore for YOUR birthday!!!!
It's simple. Follow these easy steps!
1) Go to google.com and type your birthdate and then Rihanna into the search bar and hit enter.
2) Click the "images" tab for picture results.
3) Choose your fav look from that day in your birthday history and tweet it! #rihannabirthdaychallenge