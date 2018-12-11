Seven Unique Treats To Make For Christmas Dinner

Christmas is just around the corner! If you are not sure what to bring to your family dinner, here are some delicious treat ideas from Betty Crocker to try out that everyone can enjoy!

1. Holiday Sugar Cookie Cups. Someone suggested adding M&M pieces as well. Can you say yum?!

2. Eggnog Tres Leches Cake. Eggnog lovers will love this spin on a holiday classic!

3. Lemon-Raspberry Linzer Cookie Tart. The new star of the party.

4. Chocolate Swiss Roll. Because what is better than chocolate cake rolled with marshmallow buttercream frosting.

5. Cake Ball Christmas Tree. No fork is needed for this delicious treat. Easy to pop in your mouth during the gift exchange!

6. Hot Cocoa Meringues. Doesnt this make your sweet tooth tingle? Swirled chocolate meringue cookies that are dotted with marshmallows!

7. Easy Baked Alaska. Brownie's and strawberries and meringue, oh my!