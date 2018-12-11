Seven Unique Treats To Make For Christmas Dinner
The usual desserts are good, but these are better.
Christmas is just around the corner! If you are not sure what to bring to your family dinner, here are some delicious treat ideas from Betty Crocker to try out that everyone can enjoy!
1. Holiday Sugar Cookie Cups. Someone suggested adding M&M pieces as well. Can you say yum?!
Our festive cookie cups are the perfect kid-friendly holiday treat, and they couldn't be easier to make!
2. Eggnog Tres Leches Cake. Eggnog lovers will love this spin on a holiday classic!
We put a holiday spin on the classic Tres Leches Cake, and the result is a decadent eggnog dessert that'll be your favorite indulgence of the season.
3. Lemon-Raspberry Linzer Cookie Tart. The new star of the party.
Inspired by the traditional Austrian sandwich cookie, this lemon-raspberry Linzer Cookie Tart takes the fuss out of making a batch of cookies and replaces it with a stunning holiday dessert that'll be the star of the table.
4. Chocolate Swiss Roll. Because what is better than chocolate cake rolled with marshmallow buttercream frosting.
Meet our Chocolate Swiss Roll! Fluffy chocolate cake is rolled around an extraordinarily silky marshmallow buttercream frosting, before being coated in rich, glossy ganache for an indulgent dessert.
5. Cake Ball Christmas Tree. No fork is needed for this delicious treat. Easy to pop in your mouth during the gift exchange!
Trim your Christmas dessert spread with this Cake Ball Christmas Tree! Easy on the host (thank you, Betty Crocker™ cake mix!) and perfectly snackable for guests, it's the too-cute sweet your holiday party needs.
6. Hot Cocoa Meringues. Doesnt this make your sweet tooth tingle? Swirled chocolate meringue cookies that are dotted with marshmallows!
One of our brand-new recipes from the Betty Crocker Kitchens, these swirled chocolate meringue cookies are light, airy and—of course—dotted with marshmallows!
7. Easy Baked Alaska. Brownie's and strawberries and meringue, oh my!
This isn't your grandmother's Baked Alaska! We took our heirloom recipe and gave it a modern twist by converting it into an easy 13x9 dessert. Dreamy layers of brownie, strawberry ice cream and a perfect meringue give it an over-the-top finish.