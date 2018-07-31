Shawn Mendes is the first artist to do this

Shawn Mendes is an incredible talent.

And now, at just 19 years old, he is the first artist to have four number 1's on the Adult Pop Songs chart while still a teen!

His number 1's:

Stitches Treat You Better There's Nothin' Holdin' Me Back In My Blood

Congratulations Shawn!

Shawn will be celebrating his 20th birthday August 8th. While his birthday caps his number one's as a teen, I think we can expect many more!

What's your favorite Shawn Mendes song?