Shawn Mendes is the first artist to do this
July 31, 2018
Shawn Mendes is an incredible talent.
And now, at just 19 years old, he is the first artist to have four number 1's on the Adult Pop Songs chart while still a teen!
His number 1's:
- Stitches
- Treat You Better
- There's Nothin' Holdin' Me Back
- In My Blood
Congratulations Shawn!
Shawn will be celebrating his 20th birthday August 8th. While his birthday caps his number one's as a teen, I think we can expect many more!
What's your favorite Shawn Mendes song?