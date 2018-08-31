Want the smoked meat flavor without buying a smoker?

Want that delicious smoked meat flavor but don't have a smoker? I've got you! There are many ways to obtain the smoekd meat flavor without actually using a smoker.

1) Liquid Smoke

Liquid smoke is super concentrated so you would want to use just a couple of drops to season your food. You can order online or find locally.

Jen Vidmar from Chardon found this bottle for under $2 at the Chardon Giant Eagle. You can find liquid smoke at most grocery stores, Walmart with grocery included, near the bbq sauces etc.

You can also make your own liquid smoke as shown in this video from Ballistic BBQ.

Video of How To Make Liquid Smoke At Home! Redux

2) Lapsang Souchong Tea

The tea, when brewed extra strong, can be used as a replacement for Liquid Smoke.

This tea can be found locally including at Cleveland Tea Revival where it sells by the ounce for $5. One ounce brewed normally will yield 7-10 servings of tea.

3) Molasses

This ingredient can be found in most baking aisles at your local grocery store. With it's naturally smoky flavor, you can add some of this to your marinade to add that smoked flavor to your meats before cooking them.

4) Smoked Salt

Whole Foods says: Natural smoked salt is coarse sea salt that's been smoked over wood fires; it can range in color from light grey to dark brown. Using smoked salt lends an assertive smoky aroma and flavor to foods of all kinds, from grilled fish to creamy soups and corn-on-the-cob.

You can purchase the salt at the local Rocky River Whole Foods store.

5) The Smoking Gun

When it comes to making smoked foods without a smoker, celebrity chef, Lisa Pucci Delgado says, "Honestly I don't use that stuff at all if I'm going to cheat to give it a smoky flavor I use the Smoking Gun that way you're still staying natural but you give a quick nice Smoky flavor and smoking guns can be very cost-efficient as well. It also ends up being cheaper than buying the liquid stuff all the time and then you're putting chemicals in your body as well."