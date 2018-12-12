Stranger Things Releases Season 3 Episode Titles!
Fans are freaking over the Stranger Things Season 3 clues!
December 12, 2018
The much anticipated 3rd season of Stranger Things is not quite ready for release. But the titles of the episodes for Season 3 have been released!
Season 3 episode titles are as follows:
“Suzie, Do You Copy?”
“The Mall Rats”
“The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”
“The Sauna Test”
“The Source”
“The Birthday”
“The Bite”
“The Battle of Starcourt”
I myself am trying to figure out titles and story lines.
Do you have any ideas? Either way, I cannot wait for the 3rd season to hit Netflix. The teaser trailer was released way back in July.
They're talking July of 2019 for this thing to finally hit, but I have feeling we won't have to wait that long.