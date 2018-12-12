Stranger Things Releases Season 3 Episode Titles!

The much anticipated 3rd season of Stranger Things is not quite ready for release. But the titles of the episodes for Season 3 have been released!

Season 3 episode titles are as follows:

“Suzie, Do You Copy?”

“The Mall Rats”

“The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”

“The Sauna Test”

“The Source”

“The Birthday”

“The Bite”

“The Battle of Starcourt”

I myself am trying to figure out titles and story lines.

Do you have any ideas? Either way, I cannot wait for the 3rd season to hit Netflix. The teaser trailer was released way back in July.

Video of Coming Soon: The Starcourt Mall! | Hawkins, Indiana

They're talking July of 2019 for this thing to finally hit, but I have feeling we won't have to wait that long.