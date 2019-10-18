Tatum Lynn Stops By Q104 and Talks To Amanda

Tatum Lynn is not just another young aspiring pop star. At 19, her grown voice is matched by her huge heart and it shows!! Amanda got to sit down for a quick chat with Tatum, and Tatum's Dad!!!

By the time Tatum graduated from High School, she had lost 8 classmates to Teen Suicide. This is something Tatum holds close to her heart. Listen in and find out why Tatum is not just one of Amanda's fav up and coming artists, but probably one of her fav people as well.