Teacher Transforms Classroom And It's Pure Magic
Forget the classroom, do this to my HOUSE!
September 11, 2019
I always thought the most fun part of being a teacher was making the bulletin boards.
But THIS teacher went above and beyond and completely transformed her entire classroom into Hogwarts!
Welcome to Hogwarts ⚡ (aka my classroom lol) pic.twitter.com/txZPBU7KCQ— Staci Lamb (@EngagingStaci) August 31, 2019
The part I love the most is that this is not an Elementary School.
This is a 9th grade classroom!
Um, does that mean this is acceptable at work too? That's it, I'm transforming the Q104 studio!