Teacher Transforms Classroom And It's Pure Magic

Forget the classroom, do this to my HOUSE!

September 11, 2019
Amanda Casey

Lifestyle

I always thought the most fun part of being a teacher was making the bulletin boards.

But THIS teacher went above and beyond and completely transformed her entire classroom into Hogwarts!

The part I love the most is that this is not an Elementary School.

This is a 9th grade classroom!

Um, does that mean this is acceptable at work too? That's it, I'm transforming the Q104 studio!

teacher
classroom
hogworts
transformation
Harry Potter