Teacher Transforms Classroom And It's Pure Magic

I always thought the most fun part of being a teacher was making the bulletin boards.

But THIS teacher went above and beyond and completely transformed her entire classroom into Hogwarts!

Welcome to Hogwarts ⚡ (aka my classroom lol) pic.twitter.com/txZPBU7KCQ — Staci Lamb (@EngagingStaci) August 31, 2019

The part I love the most is that this is not an Elementary School.

This is a 9th grade classroom!

Um, does that mean this is acceptable at work too? That's it, I'm transforming the Q104 studio!