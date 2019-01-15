Netflix Releases Trailer for Ted Bundy Documentary

I definitely love me some crime documentaries!

And Netflix just released the trailer for the upcoming Ted Bundy docuseries!

I feel a binge watch coming on!

Not only does this series document the story of Ted Bundy, but he chillingly tells the story himself!

I think it looks super creepy. So you know I'm going to watch it!!!

Check out the trailer:

Video of Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Netflix describes the new show:

“I’m not an animal and I’m not crazy… I’m just a normal individual.” - Ted Bundy Get inside the twisted mind of America's most notorious serial killer in his own words. Conversations with A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes only on Netflix January 24th, 2019.