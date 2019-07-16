Police Warn Residents: The Gators Are On Meth

Tennessee Police have some serious issues on their hands right now. The big one? People contaminating the sewer water with drugs and in turn, exposing gators, ducks and more wildlife to meth!

This story sounds unreal but according to this news story by TIME, it is 100% happening and local authorities are very concerned. Check out the video here:

The Loretto, Tennessee PD posted this on their official Facebook page:

"On a more or less serious note: Folks…please don’t flush your drugs m’kay. When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream. Now our sewer guys take great pride in releasing water that is cleaner than what is in the creek, but they are not really prepared for meth. Ducks, Geese, and other fowl frequent our treatment ponds and we shudder to think what one all hyped up on meth would do. Furthermore, if it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help. So, if you need to dispose of your drugs just give us a call and we will make sure they are disposed of in the proper way."

