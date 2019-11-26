Thanksgiving Weekend is Coming: So Are New ODOT Signs!

I love seeing the funny signs on OOT's digital message boards. But I started wondering who exactly was behind it. So, I decided to find out!

I was able to talk to Ohio Department of Transist Press Secretary, Matt Bruning. I found out all kinds of interesting things! Like who comes up with the ideas of what to put on the boards, how you can make a suggestion, and even a Q104 exclusive of exactly how many submissions they have received since starting this program.

Above all, while these messages are entertaining, the point is to save lives. So buckle up this weekend and every day for that matter. Have a safe and happy holiday and enjoy this fun interview!