This Cat Is A Jerk, According To Her Adoption Ad

In a far away land called Spruce Pine, North Carolina, an orphaned cat once sat with a scowell. Was she sick? Was she sad? No, she's just a jerk. but jerks need love too!!!

Her name is Perdita and you have got to read the listing that the rescue posted for this feisty feline.

From Petfinder.com:

Meet Perdita

Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero), jump scares (her specialty), lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile, fooling shelter staff into thinking she's sick (vet agrees...she's just a jerk) DISLIKES: the color pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least...HUGS. She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space. FREE ADOPTION ;)

If interested please go to www.mitchellcountyanimalrescue.org to fill out an application :)

Perdita came to us after her owner died.

Even her flyer is hilarious!

Well regardless of her unique disposition, I sincerely hope this kitty finds a new home!