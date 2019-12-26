This Is Not A Test:New Justin Bieber Is Coming!!!

It started with cryptic messages on his Instagram. And then..........

If you watch the video, it includes a tour date for Cleveland!!! August 14th at First Energy Stadium!!!!

Here are the posts from Instagram:

#BIEBER2020 super-trailer on youtube now A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:13am PST

According to that last IG post, we should be getting his new song "Yummy" next week on January 3rd!!!

I am so excited. We haven't had any new just Justin Bieber since 2015!!!! Are YOU ready???