This Is Not A Test:New Justin Bieber Is Coming!!!
New Justin Bieber Music and Tour coming 2020!!!
December 26, 2019
It started with cryptic messages on his Instagram. And then..........
If you watch the video, it includes a tour date for Cleveland!!! August 14th at First Energy Stadium!!!!
Here are the posts from Instagram:
According to that last IG post, we should be getting his new song "Yummy" next week on January 3rd!!!
I am so excited. We haven't had any new just Justin Bieber since 2015!!!! Are YOU ready???