Today Show Announces New Host For The 4th Hour!
Kathie Lee retiring and replacement announced!!!
February 26, 2019
Starting Monday, Kathie Lee will be retired. So who is going to fill her chair next to Hoda?
Jenna Hager Bush!! The daughter of George W. Bush!
Don't doubt her skills! This woman has been filling in on the show for some time now. Kathie Lee called her hiring "the worst kept secret" in show business.
All the ladies seem equally happy and sad about the ending of an era and the beginning of a new one.
See the announcement HERE!