Today's Fun At Home Activity: March 17th

As a mom, I have always been amazed at how much more appealing regular activities were for my kids when they could do them in a tent. So for today's activity, let's build some!!

Use furniture, clothes pins, sheets, blankets and anything else you can get your hands on. I once built a tent that stretched across both the dining room and living room.

A helpful tip, start by using the dining table. Move the chairs and let that be your base and build out from there! I want to see your house tents too! So when you are done building, don't forget to share your pics with us here at Q104!!

Here are just a few throwback pictures from the biggest tent I ever made for my kids!