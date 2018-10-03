Tornado Touches Down in Crawford County, PA

We started receiving alerts yesterday afternoon after 2 pm.

The weather people were telling Northeast Ohio residents to take shelter. Then as the storm passed over the Ohio/Pennsylvania border, this happened:

Crawford County experienced an actual Tornado!!! Crawford County is just across the OH/PA border.

This storm system came just weeks after another that had Tornado potential and left damage in Ashtabula and Geauga counties.

The important thing is to be prepared for these scenarios.

Click HERE for tips on how to prepare for weather emergencies.