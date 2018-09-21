Tornado Warning and Crazy Weather in Northeast Ohio
Check out these peoples posts from yesterdays storm!
September 21, 2018
Around 2pm yesterday, several EAS warning for Tornados and damaging storms went out for Northeastern Geauga County and Southwest Ashtabula County as well as some other nearby areas.
While the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed the touch down of a Tornado, the storm caused a lot of damage as well as creating quite the opportunity for some amazing photos and videos from locals.
Check out what those on the ground were able to capture!