Val Kilmer Gives Sneak Peak at "Iceman"

Val Kilmer Gives Us A Tease Of Iceman In New Top Gun
December 16, 2019
The long awaited Top Gun sequel will finally hit theatres in June of 2020 and we have been gifted with another glimpse!
Val Kilmer posted a teaser photo to his Instagram over the weekend showing us a little peak at Iceman!
It may be 'ice' cold outside, though maybe this will warm you up. Finally get to share this @topgunmovie poster. Even better, a new trailer... TOMORROW! #youcanbemywingman
Back in July, the first official trailer was released. I cannot wait for this movie!