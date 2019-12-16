Val Kilmer Gives Sneak Peak at "Iceman"

Val Kilmer Gives Us A Tease Of Iceman In New Top Gun

December 16, 2019
Amanda Casey
val kilmer

© Press Association

Categories: 
Celebrity News

The long awaited Top Gun sequel will finally hit theatres in June of 2020 and we have been gifted with another glimpse!

Val Kilmer posted a teaser photo to his Instagram over the weekend showing us a little peak at Iceman!

It may be 'ice' cold outside, though maybe this will warm you up. Finally get to share this @topgunmovie poster. Even better, a new trailer... TOMORROW! #youcanbemywingman

A post shared by Val Kilmer (@valkilmerofficial) on

Back in July, the first official trailer was released. I cannot wait for this movie!

Tags: 
Top Gun
sequal
val kilmer
ice man
Instagram