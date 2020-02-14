The Sweetest Conga Line Of All Time

When Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School came for their annual basketball game against the Broadmoor Bobcats, something amazing happened.

This is a real halftime show! Right here in the northeast Ohio area!

Broadmoor is a school that is a part of the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The Bobcats basketball team is made up of students who have all been diagnosed with a disability. This team is part of Broadmoor's Adaptive Physical Education Program.

Each year, students from the Villa Angela-St. Joseph basketball team come to play with the Bobcats. I say with because they are there as a form of support. While the students on the Bobcats team may have been diagnosed with a disability, they have so many great strengths! Their personalities, hearts, drive, courage and so much more.

And the kids from VASJ know it! Love to see teens support other teens this way.

During this annual basketball game, they like to play music during the quarter breaks, and of course, halftime. This year at halftime, a conga line broke out on the court.

I'm pretty sure there is not one person left in the stands.

Take a look!