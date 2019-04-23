Walmart to provide free health screenings

Walmart Wellness Day is coming to a Walmart location near you, this Saturday, April 27th! The event will run from 10am until 2pm.

According to Walmart's website they will be offering several free screening services as well as other discounted services and free samples!

The site list Saturdays services as follows:

Free total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose & BMI screenings*

Low-cost immunizations administered by our health professional (most insurance plans accepted)**

Free product samples*

*Where available. While supplies last. **Restrictions apply. See pharmacist for details.

Check with your local Walmart to find out if they will be participating. Or click here for more info.