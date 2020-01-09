Watch: Dua Lipa Speaks Her Lyrics To Strangers
Ellen has Dua Lipa speak her lyrics to strangers and it's hilarious.
Ellen is always one for a good time and a good prank. So it's no surprise that she put Dua Lipa up to this on her show recently.
While Dua claimed on her Instagram to not normally be the brave type to do something like this, she definitely pulled it off like a pro.
I would only ever pluck up the courage to do this for @theellenshow -- I had so much fun doing the “Speak The Lyrics” prank and i’m so excited to be on the show performing this week‼️
Watch the full video here: