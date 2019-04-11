Wendy Williams finally files for divorce!

Wendy Williams is a strong, successful, powerful woman. And after years of her husband taking advantage of her, the talk show host has sent him packing!

Wendy has been married to Kevin Hunter for more than 22 years! Not only has he carried on an affair with a massage therapist named Sharina Hudson, but Kevin has been known to bring her along on family vacations with Williams and more! But recently, Sharina gave birth to a baby believed to be Kevin's. He was even seen buying her a "push present" at a famous jewelry store!

After Wendy ended up in a rehab facility last month and rumors of her being extremely drunk after the news, I have just been waiting for her to come to her senses and cut that loser lose.

Unfortunately, Kevin has been very involved in her show as well as her entertainment company. Here's to hoping that she will keep all of her money and Kevin can go fend for himself from now on without the hard earned money of Wendy.

Happy divorce day Wendy!!!!

Here's a clip of her flaunting that wedding ring-less finger on her hair stylists Instagram: