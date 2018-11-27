Make Family Memories This Year While Picking Out Your Christmas Tree

Sometimes picking out a live Christmas tree seems to be more of a chore than a nice family memory. Many places sell pre-cut pre-wrapped trees that make it easy to just grab and go... but can you really tell what the tree looks like when you buy it?

What if you get home and there is a big hole in the middle that ornaments can not hide?

There are many benefits to going to a tree farm and picking out the centerpiece of you holiday decor by hand. Aside from finding a tree with no holes, it can be fun to walk around and pick out your perfect tree with your loved ones.

Many tree farms allow dogs so the whole family can go and offer side activites for the kids.

So bundle up, gather everyone, get your hot chocolate ready and enjoy this list of tree farms near you that go out of their way to make your tree experience extra special.

Cuyahoga County:

Swan Farm - Features Blue Spruce, Canaan Fir, Scotch Pine, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce, White Pine and more. You can choose and cut your own Christmas trees. They also offer wreaths and shaking/baling. After picking out our perfect tree check out the gift shop and complementary refreshments. Their address is 11721 Tinkers Creek Road, Valley View, OH 44125. Phone: 216-524-2536. For more information check out their Facebook page below.

Geauga County:

Ma & Pa's: Aside from grabbing a tree, at Ma & Pa's you will also see Santa and get to experience sleigh rides! They also have fresh honey from their hives and Maple Syrup from trees on the farm avaiable. You can snag Christmas wreaths and boughs, Christmas decorations at their gift shop. Their address is 15161 Main Market Road (State Route 422), Troy Township, OH 44021. Phone: 440-548-5521.

For more information click here.

Lake County:

Mountain Creek Tree Farm: Put the kids in a wagon or on a small sleigh to choose and cut your own Christmas tree. They also offer wreaths, roping and more. Check out the gift shop for some fresh hot cider and chocolate served on weekends. The kids can also make an ornament for the tree. Convenient off-road parking. Their address is 7185 Williams Road, Concord, OH 44077-9402. Phone: 440-354-8928.

You can find a complete list of area farms here.