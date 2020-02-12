Who Is This Mack Culkin Guy? And Why Is He On The Cover?

After a 15 year hiatus, Macaulay Culkin hits the cover of Esquire Magazine and catches us up on the last decade plus!!

In the March issue, Macaulay discusses everything from why he divorced his parents, why he stepped away from fame, and how he and Brenda Song do a lot of practicing for getting pregnant! Could you imagine a little Mack Jr. running around?? Love it! i hope they name him Kevin!

https://www.esquire.com/entertainment/movies/a30680749/macaulay-culkin-i...