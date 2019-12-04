Why Princess Anne Is My New Favorite Royal

This one cheeky little move and Princess Anne has stolen my heart.

December 4, 2019
Amanda Casey
Princess Anne

© Press Association

Categories: 
Celebrity News

Princess Anne is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth. And at 69 years old, she is still being parented by the Queen! But it's her recent response to the Queen's reprimanding that has me stanning for her!

The President is currently in the UK. The Princess showed up after his formal introduction and the Queen was not happy. Check out their interaction below:

OMG!!! Did she just shrug at the Queen of England??? Love it!!!

 

Tags: 
Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth
Donald Trump
shrug